Wildfire mitigation committee formed following passage of 2D to further protect homes of Pikes Peak region

Smoke and fire from the Waldo Canyon fire invades Mountain Shadows on Wednesday, June 26,...
Smoke and fire from the Waldo Canyon fire invades Mountain Shadows on Wednesday, June 26, 2012. (The Gazette/Jerilee Bennett) (KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:11 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire mitigation committee for the Pikes Peak region was recently formed following the passage of ballot initiative 2D.

11 News spoke with the CSFD fire marshal about the goals of the new Wildfire Mitigation Advisory Committee. Back in November, voters approved the city of Colorado Springs to spend up to $20 million on mitigation projects.

“Our significant fire history here has been more in January than it has been in June, which is when the Waldo Canyon Fire happened. So, we need to be vigilant and do all that we can to stack the deck in our favor, in the fire departments favor, so we can help everyone protect their property but understand fire is part of the natural environment and it’s something we got to live with, we just want to manage it the best way we can,” said Fire Marshal Brett Lacey.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, a goal of the committee is to increase the buffer around Colorado Springs with wildfire mitigation efforts, to decrease the severity of wildfires.

“We’re never going to eliminate fire, but that enables us to control a little better the way the fire is going to behave, allowing us to have mother nature do what she’s going to do but at the same time be able to protect our infrastructure and the critical assets at risk,” said Lacey.

The committee held its first meeting on Feb. 4 and will meet quarterly.

The committee is made up of 12 members who will work alongside CSFD:

Tom Barter, Acting FMO, U.S. Forest Service

Dan Battin, Acting Fire Warden, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Bob Chastain, President & CEO, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Robert Fisher, Fire Chief, Fort Carson Fire

John Forsett, Fire Chief, Manitou Springs / Pikes Peak Area Council of Fire ChiefsMeggan Herington, community member

Malcolm Johnson, community member

Joe Murphy, Forester and Wildland Fire Program Manager, U.S. Air Force Academy

Dave Root, Forester, Colorado State Forest Service

Dick Standaert, community member

Jeremy Taylor, Forest Program Manager, Colorado Springs Utilities

Dennis Will, Forester, City of Colorado Springs

