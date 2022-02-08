Advertisement

WATCH: Students protest the firing of a superintendent for a Colorado school district

Students walk out of class after Douglas County school board members fire superintendent Corey Wise.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A large Colorado school district is in the national spotlight after four members of the school board voted to fire their superintendent.

The decision came on Friday during a Douglas County School Board meeting, with allegations that four members of the school board met in private prior to the decision. The alleged private meeting is against Colorado law. The board eventually voted 4-3 on Friday to terminate Superintendent Corey Wise.

On Monday, parents and students rallied outside the district building Castle Rock to protest the decision. You can watch video of the rally from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. There are parents and students who stand behind the decision by the school board.

Wise had two years remaining on this contract.

The board voted as follows to terminated Wise:

Ray D: No

Susan Meek : No

Elizabeth Hanson: No

Mike Peterson: Yes

Becky Myers: Yes

Kaylee Winegar: Yes

Christy Williams : Yes

The Colorado School Board Directors provided a joint statement on the action taken by the Douglas County School Board:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complex where the second shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2022.
Police: 2 shootings early Sunday in Colorado Springs connected
Police lights.
Disturbance in a Colorado Springs hotel leads to sex trafficking, pimping arrest
Police activity 2/7/2022
Suspect still on run Monday after police searched large neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs
Police surrounding the exit ramp where a driver rolled their vehicle early on the morning of...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in south Springs crash
Police lights
4 teens injured in Pueblo crash

Latest News

According to police, the group was heading northbound on I-25 when their pickup veered off the...
WATCH - 4 teens injured in Pueblo crash
Tyler Carter
Paralympian fights for spot on on Team USA 2022 after training in Colorado Springs
Paralympian Tyler Carter fights for spot on Team USA after training in Colorado Springs
Paralympian fights for spot on Team USA after training in Colorado Springs
The El Paso County COVID-19 Dashboard is showing 439 cases per 100,000 people as of today. As...
COVID cases trend downwards three weeks in a row in El Paso County