WATCH: Students protest the firing of a superintendent for a Colorado school district

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A large Colorado school district is in the national spotlight after four members of the school board voted to fire their superintendent.

The decision came on Friday during a Douglas County School Board meeting, with allegations that four members of the school board met in private prior to the decision. The alleged private meeting is against Colorado law. The board eventually voted 4-3 on Friday to terminate Superintendent Corey Wise.

On Monday, parents and students rallied outside the district building Castle Rock to protest the decision. You can watch video of the rally from the 11 Breaking News Center at the top of this article. There are parents and students who stand behind the decision by the school board.

Wise had two years remaining on this contract.

The board voted as follows to terminated Wise:

Ray D: No

Susan Meek : No

Elizabeth Hanson: No

Mike Peterson: Yes

Becky Myers: Yes

Kaylee Winegar: Yes

Christy Williams : Yes

