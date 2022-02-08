Advertisement

WATCH: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provides a major update on a Colorado cold case for a missing woman

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to provide a major update on a cold case in Colorado Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office provided very little information outside of, “The Sheriff’s Office will be providing information on a cold case. No further details will be shared until the press conference.”

You can watch a replay of the news conference at the top of this article.

According to the sheriff’s office website, they currently have 18 cold homicide cases and 7 missing person cases with suspicious circumstances.

The FBI is in attendance. According to a posterboard at the news conference, the case is tied to missing woman Kara Nichols:

:On October 14, 2012 the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from Paul Nichols in Chicago, Illinois who wished to report his daughter, Kara Nichols, as a Missing Person. Her address given was 6710 Mission Road, in Colorado Springs. Paul said that Kara has a history of heroin use and had recently been in rehab. He said his son, Terrance “Terry” Nichols, lives in Colorado Springs and was the last known person to have contact with Kara on October 9, 2012.:

