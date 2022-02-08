Advertisement

Man suspected of murder in Colorado Springs and considered ‘Most Wanted” in a South Carolina county was arrested

Demar Ravenell.
Demar Ravenell.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of murdering someone in Colorado Springs was recently arrested.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina shared some details on the arrest Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, Demar Ravenell was deemed Berkeley County’s “Most Wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in September of 2021. Ravenell was taken into custody in Colorado and is also facing a murder charge from the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to online court records, the alleged murder was carried out on Jan. 21 in Colorado.

“The arrest of Ravenell was made possible by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Service, Colorado Springs Police Department, Pueblo City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration,” the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an online post.

Man Deemed Berkeley County’s “Most Wanted” Arrested in Colorado MONCKS CORNER, S.C. - (Monday, February 7, 2022)...

Posted by Berkeley County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complex where the second shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2022.
Police: 2 shootings early Sunday in Colorado Springs connected
Police lights.
Disturbance in a Colorado Springs hotel leads to sex trafficking, pimping arrest
Police activity 2/7/2022
Suspect still on run Monday after police searched large neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs
Police lights
4 teens injured in Pueblo crash
Police surrounding the exit ramp where a driver rolled their vehicle early on the morning of...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in south Springs crash

Latest News

Quiet days ahead!
Mild This Week
Deadly shooting investigation.
23-year-old man shot and killed in Pueblo Friday night, victim publicly identified on Monday
Students protest the firing of Douglas County School District's superintendent. 2/7/22.
WATCH: Students protest the firing of a superintendent for a Colorado school district
According to police, the group was heading northbound on I-25 when their pickup veered off the...
WATCH - 4 teens injured in Pueblo crash