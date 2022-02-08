Man suspected of murder in Colorado Springs and considered ‘Most Wanted” in a South Carolina county was arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of murdering someone in Colorado Springs was recently arrested.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina shared some details on the arrest Monday night. According to the sheriff’s office, Demar Ravenell was deemed Berkeley County’s “Most Wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in September of 2021. Ravenell was taken into custody in Colorado and is also facing a murder charge from the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to online court records, the alleged murder was carried out on Jan. 21 in Colorado.

“The arrest of Ravenell was made possible by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Service, Colorado Springs Police Department, Pueblo City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration,” the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an online post.

