HSPPR in Colorado Springs will trade ‘Poorly Portrayed Pet Portraits’ for a $20 donation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It is called “Poorly Portrayed Pet Portraits” and it is glorious.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is offering up a Valentine’s Day special. They organization explained the process after a successful campaign in the past:

“Our amazingly non-artistic staff wants to offer you a Poorly Portrayed Pet Portrait, the perfect way to get a badly drawn picture of your pet on your refrigerator for decades to come! Don’t you want to see Fido and Fluffy represented in ink – or marker – or watercolor – or colored pencil – by our incredibly enthusiastic employees? Who knows? You might even get lucky enough to have your pet drawn by our handful of art majors! (But most likely not.) Either way, it will be memorable!”

In order to take part, you simply The deadline to submit pictures is this Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 8 a.m.

HOW IT WORKS:

1) Click here to get to the fundraiser page on Facebook. So now donate $20 per pet! (This money goes right back toward saving more furry friends here at HSPPR.)

2) Comment on the fundraiser with your pet’s photo and information (name, special quirks, personality, etc.).

3) HSPPR start working and will reply to your comment with your portrait.

4) Optional: private message HSPPR your email address or mailing address to get a scanned or paper copy of your pet’s drawing!

