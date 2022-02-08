District 11 sex assault investigation leads to student walkout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of students are walking out of class today at Mitchell High School to spread awareness on sexual assault.

There is a small petition on change.org that alleges School District 11 of not dealing with alleged sex assault violations effectively. 11 News has reached out to District 11 and Colorado Springs Police. They tell 11 News no evidence has been found during their investigation.

Students of Mitchell High School spoke with 11 News to send a message to the district.

“We’ve been told to leave it in the past quite a few times,” said Kiera Healy, Student. “They tell us to just ignore it and pretend like nothing has happened to us. There were so many people who actually came forward when we asked.”

Chief Communication Officer Devra Ashby provided this statement to 11 News:

“Colorado Springs School District 11 takes any allegation of harm to students very seriously. After investigating this information in collaboration with law enforcement, D11 and Mitchell High School administrators feel appropriate steps were taken to address concerns. The investigations concluded with no substantial evidence to indicate escalated action needs to be taken.”

President Parth Melpakam also provided 11 News with a statement:

“The District 11 School Board takes any allegations of harm to students very seriously. This is an administrative matter and after investigations, Ms. Devra Ashby has issued a statement on behalf of the School District. The School Board has not received any petition yet. If a petition is received, the Board will follow up appropriately through the proper channels.”

