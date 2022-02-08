Death in home near Cottonwood Creek Park under investigation as possible homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman’s death in a northeast Colorado Springs home Tuesday morning is now being investigated as a potential homicide.

Police officers responded to a disturbance on Bugle Drive just after 2 a.m. and found a badly injured woman. Despite life-saving attempts by police and firefighters, she died at the scene.

Homicide/Assault detectives are now investigating the case.

“Based on the initial information, this incident is being investigated as a possible homicide,” CSPD said in a news release Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

The woman’s identity has not been released. Cause of death will be determined by the county coroner.

Bugle Drive is in a neighborhood near Cottonwood Creek Park.

