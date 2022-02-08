Advertisement

Crashes involving 8 cars on Powers near Platte cause major backups Tuesday morning

Some of the vehicles involved in a pair of wrecks on Powers between Galley and Platte during the morning rush hour on Feb. 8, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pair of crashes snarled traffic on both sides of Powers during Tuesday’s morning commute.

Police tell 11 News five cars collided on southbound Powers between Platte and Galley, followed by a three-car crash on the opposite side of Powers a short time later.

No serious injuries were reported, but both crashes caused major backups in the area while waiting for tows to clear the scene. Police did not have information on what caused either collision.

