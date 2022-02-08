Crashes involving 8 cars on Powers near Platte cause major backups Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pair of crashes snarled traffic on both sides of Powers during Tuesday’s morning commute.

Police tell 11 News five cars collided on southbound Powers between Platte and Galley, followed by a three-car crash on the opposite side of Powers a short time later.

Crash SB Powers south of Galley, blocking left lane. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) February 8, 2022

Per CSPD, crash NB Powers south of Galley, unknown blockage, debris in traffic lanes. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) February 8, 2022

No serious injuries were reported, but both crashes caused major backups in the area while waiting for tows to clear the scene. Police did not have information on what caused either collision.

