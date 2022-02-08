A clerk and recorder in Colorado was arrested Tuesday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A clerk and recorder in Colorado has been in the national spotlight following an alleged breach involving the voting system in Mesa County.

On Tuesday, 11 News confirmed Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was arrested and then released by police. The Grand Junction Police Department provided 11 News with the following statement on the arrest:

“Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a business in the 600 block of Main Steet this morning shortly before 10:45 on a request to assist the District Attorney’s Office with an active investigation. County Clerk Tina Peters was arrested and released on scene, pending charges. An arrest affidavit is being submitted and once it becomes available, will be released.”

Last time this article was updated at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police did not have information on the exact charge or charges she could be facing. Peters is the focus of an investigation tied to an alleged election security breach in Mesa County.

