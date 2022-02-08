A clerk and recorder in Colorado was arrested Tuesday morning
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A clerk and recorder in Colorado has been in the national spotlight following an alleged breach involving the voting system in Mesa County.
On Tuesday, 11 News confirmed Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was arrested and then released by police. The Grand Junction Police Department provided 11 News with the following statement on the arrest:
Last time this article was updated at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police did not have information on the exact charge or charges she could be facing. Peters is the focus of an investigation tied to an alleged election security breach in Mesa County.
