California to end indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

LOS ANGELES (KKTV) - More and more states are rolling back COVID-19 precautions and requirements with cases on the decline.

On Monday, the Office of the Governor of California posted the following to Twitter:

On February 15, California’s statewide indoor mask requirement will expire.⁰

Unvaccinated people must still wear masks in indoor public settings.



Cases have decreased 65% since the Omicron peak. Stay vigilant, get vaccinated, get boosted. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) February 7, 2022

Starting Feb. 16 in California:

-Universal masking shall remain required in only specified settings.

-Only unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all Indoor Public Settings.

-Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high.

The universal mask mandate was reinstated back on Dec. 15, 2021 when the Omicron variant was starting to surge.

Click here for more information on mask laws and guidance in Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.