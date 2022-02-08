Advertisement

California to end indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:35 PM MST
LOS ANGELES (KKTV) - More and more states are rolling back COVID-19 precautions and requirements with cases on the decline.

On Monday, the Office of the Governor of California posted the following to Twitter:

Starting Feb. 16 in California:

-Universal masking shall remain required in only specified settings.

-Only unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all Indoor Public Settings.

-Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high.

The universal mask mandate was reinstated back on Dec. 15, 2021 when the Omicron variant was starting to surge.

Click here for more information on mask laws and guidance in Colorado.

