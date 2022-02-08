23-year-old man shot and killed in Pueblo Friday night, victim publicly identified on Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim of a deadly shooting late Friday night was publicly identified by the Pueblo County Coroner on Monday.

The coroner announced 23-year-old Daniel Howard, a Pueblo resident, died of “apparent gunshot wounds.” According to police, Howard was shot late Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Alma Avenue. The area is just west of Lake Minnequa. According to detectives, someone drove Howard to the hospital where he later died. It isn’t clear if the person who dropped Howard off at the hospital has been identified.

As of Monday evening, there was no suspect information available. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-1341.

