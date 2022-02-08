Advertisement

23-year-old man shot and killed in Pueblo Friday night, victim publicly identified on Monday

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim of a deadly shooting late Friday night was publicly identified by the Pueblo County Coroner on Monday.

The coroner announced 23-year-old Daniel Howard, a Pueblo resident, died of “apparent gunshot wounds.” According to police, Howard was shot late Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Alma Avenue. The area is just west of Lake Minnequa. According to detectives, someone drove Howard to the hospital where he later died. It isn’t clear if the person who dropped Howard off at the hospital has been identified.

As of Monday evening, there was no suspect information available. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-1341.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complex where the second shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2022.
Police: 2 shootings early Sunday in Colorado Springs connected
Police lights.
Disturbance in a Colorado Springs hotel leads to sex trafficking, pimping arrest
Police activity 2/7/2022
Suspect still on run Monday after police searched large neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs
Police surrounding the exit ramp where a driver rolled their vehicle early on the morning of...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in south Springs crash
Police lights
4 teens injured in Pueblo crash

Latest News

Students protest the firing of Douglas County School District's superintendent. 2/7/22.
WATCH: Students protest the firing of a superintendent for a Colorado school district
According to police, the group was heading northbound on I-25 when their pickup veered off the...
WATCH - 4 teens injured in Pueblo crash
Tyler Carter
Paralympian fights for spot on on Team USA 2022 after training in Colorado Springs
Paralympian Tyler Carter fights for spot on Team USA after training in Colorado Springs
Paralympian fights for spot on Team USA after training in Colorado Springs