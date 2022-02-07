Volunteer advocacy training program supports children experiencing abuse and neglect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Help support children experiencing neglect and abuse. CASA of The Peak Region is a charitable organization offering a free volunteer training program to people interested in becoming an advocate against child abuse.

Feb. 15, CASA is holding a free information session and complimentary lunch will be served from 12:00p.m. to 1:00p.m. RSVP is required to attend.

CASA volunteers will complete an extensive training program before being sworn in as officers of the court by a judge in the 4th Judicial District.

Once the program is complete, volunteers are assigned a case with a child or sibling group and their role is to provide one-on-one advocacy for children who have been victims of domestic violence, abuse or neglect.

“What they do is they go meet with a child a couple times a month,” states Keri Kahn Communications Manager of The Pikes Peak Region. “They get to know the foster parents, the biological parents, a therapist, really an adult that has a significant role in that child’s life,”

During a 12-month period there are roughly 900 kids in the Peaks Pike Region who need a CASA volunteer.

Volunteers are assigned to a dependency and neglect case and that case will either have one child on it or one sibling group.

“Our goal is to serve each and every one of them,” explains Kahn. “So we really need more community members to sign up to become CASA volunteers.”

