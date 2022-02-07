Advertisement

Vehicle hit by several rounds Sunday night, police investigating

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after a vehicle was hit seven times after responding to a shots fired call. Officers responded to the area near East Cheyenne Road and South Corona Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived to the scene, officers found the vehicle near the intersection of Aspen Avenue and South Corona Avenue.

No one was injured and no suspects have been arrested.

If you have any information, please call police at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complex where the second shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2022.
Police: 2 shootings early Sunday in Colorado Springs connected
Police lights
4 teens injured in Pueblo crash
Police surrounding the exit ramp where a driver rolled their vehicle early on the morning of...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in south Springs crash
Amber Marie sits on her aunt Lizbeth's lap.
Family of woman and child killed: “Reach out as much as you can.”
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Home hit with several rounds after witnesses hear gunshots Friday night

Latest News

The company says the kits are now good to use 15 months past their manufactured date. The...
COVID test kits expire: Why some ‘use by’ dates have been extended
2.7.22
Mild This Week
File photo.
Colorado Springs police investigate several robberies across Colorado Springs Sunday night
Police lights.
Disturbance in a Colorado Springs hotel leads to sex trafficking, pimping arrest