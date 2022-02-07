Vehicle hit by several rounds Sunday night, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after a vehicle was hit seven times after responding to a shots fired call. Officers responded to the area near East Cheyenne Road and South Corona Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived to the scene, officers found the vehicle near the intersection of Aspen Avenue and South Corona Avenue.

No one was injured and no suspects have been arrested.

If you have any information, please call police at 719-444-7000.

