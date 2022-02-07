Suspect still on run Monday after police searched large neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:41 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is still on the run Monday after police searched a large neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police tells 11 News they were searching for a suspect overnight Monday, but would not say what the suspect was wanted for. Police cleared the area around 3:30 a.m.
11 News on scene saw officers surrounding the Canterbury Park mobile home complex near Powers and Hancock Expressway with their flashlights and high beams, as well as nearby neighborhoods and in a field.
This article will be updated as we learn more.
