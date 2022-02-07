Advertisement

Suspect still on run Monday after police searched large neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs

Police activity 2/7/2022
Police activity 2/7/2022(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:41 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is still on the run Monday after police searched a large neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police tells 11 News they were searching for a suspect overnight Monday, but would not say what the suspect was wanted for. Police cleared the area around 3:30 a.m.

11 News on scene saw officers surrounding the Canterbury Park mobile home complex near Powers and Hancock Expressway with their flashlights and high beams, as well as nearby neighborhoods and in a field.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complex where the second shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2022.
Police: 2 shootings early Sunday in Colorado Springs connected
Police lights
4 teens injured in Pueblo crash
Police surrounding the exit ramp where a driver rolled their vehicle early on the morning of...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in south Springs crash
Amber Marie sits on her aunt Lizbeth's lap.
Family of woman and child killed: “Reach out as much as you can.”
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Home hit with several rounds after witnesses hear gunshots Friday night

Latest News

Quiet and mild Monday
Mild This Week
Kids’ reading program returns to Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region
Kids’ reading program returns to Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region
Quiet and mild Monday
Quiet and mild Monday
A Colorado Springs sixth-grader from Mountain Song Community spend her Sunday donating items...
Colorado Springs 6th Grader helps raise money, items for homeless youth