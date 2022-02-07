Advertisement

NC officers save dog after suspected opioid overdose

After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.
After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.(Mooresville Police Department)
By WBTV staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A dog was given a second chance at life after two Mooresville Police officers rescued it from a suspected opioid overdose on Jan. 16.

The dog’s owners said that it found a plastic bag filled with an unknown substance at a nearby hotel. After the dog began to shake and could no longer stand, the owners flagged down the two officers.

The officers, identified as Officers Isenhower and Pezzeca, gave the dog a dose of Narcan, which is a nasal spray used to treat drug overdoses.

After the first dose, the dog reportedly began to revive but did not fully recover. After the second, it was able to walk around, jump and act normally.

The dog’s owners later took it to Denver Emergency Animal Hospital for further examination.

“While I am always very proud of the exemplary work of our officers, I am extremely proud of how sincerely compassionate they are about the services they provide,” MPD Assistant Chief Frank Falzone said. “This life-saving event is not only the most recent example of their outstanding efforts, but also serves as a reminder of their unwavering dedication to making a difference, for all, in our community.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complex where the second shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2022.
Police: 2 shootings early Sunday in Colorado Springs connected
Police lights
4 teens injured in Pueblo crash
Police surrounding the exit ramp where a driver rolled their vehicle early on the morning of...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in south Springs crash
Amber Marie sits on her aunt Lizbeth's lap.
Family of woman and child killed: “Reach out as much as you can.”
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Home hit with several rounds after witnesses hear gunshots Friday night

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Quiet days ahead!
Mild This Week
Court Appointed Special Advocates for children
Volunteer advocacy training program supports children experiencing abuse and neglect
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor