Dolphins hire Colorado native Mike McDaniel as head coach

FILE - San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference...
FILE - San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, the Miami Dolphins announced they have hired McDaniel as their new coach, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By JOSH DUBOW
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins have hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their new coach, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason.

McDaniel, who is biracial, replaces Brian Flores, who was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami. Flores sued the league, the Dolphins and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it. 

McDaniel is a native of Aurora and attended Smoky Hill High School. He joined the Broncos as an intern in 2005.

2/6/2022 6:30:32 PM (GMT -7:00)

