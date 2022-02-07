Advertisement

Disturbance in a Colorado Springs hotel leads to sex trafficking, pimping arrest

By Nicole Heins
Feb. 7, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges for human trafficking and pimping Sunday morning at a Colorado Springs hotel.

Colorado Springs Police responded to the area near Voyager Parkway and North Academy Boulevard around 8 a.m. Sunday for reports that a man was “making a disturbance in a hotel hallway”. The man was identified as 32-year-old Princeton Jackson. Officers say he was trying to get back inside a room that reportedly had two young girls inside.

Officers on scene say there was an argument in the hotel room about money and all parties had came from Kansas. One of the girls told police she was being sex trafficked by Jackson. She reportedly provided evidence to police that he “forced and coerced her to perform commercial sex and that he was keeping the money she made from it”.

Detectives from the Metro-Vice Unit responded and began investigating the incident further and got a statement form the second girl saying that Jackson was pimping here.

Jackson was arrested on charges for human trafficking, pimping, obstruction of a peace officer, and criminal mischief.

