COVID test kits expire: Why some ‘use by’ dates have been extended

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Doctors are explaining why more than one million rapid COVID-19 test kits in Florida were deemed usable past their ‘use by’ dates by the Food and Drug Administration, while urging people to know that date on their at-home tests.

“There were some conservative determinations in terms of what the shelf life was of these tests,” said Dr. Stefen Ammon with DispatchHealth. “Over time, as we have more real world experience, the manufacturers of these tests were able to go back, use the tests and apply them, and see that they were still good for a longer duration period than they initially thought.”

“As you’re dealing with an active pandemic and things are changing, recommendations change over time as we gain more information. That is uncomfortable for people because they want ‘black or white’ answers, but often times that’s just not the case.”

Abbott’s BinaxNOW kit expiration dates recently extended from 12 months to 15 months past their manufactured date. Click here to see the company’s notice, which lists impacted test kits based on lot number. Ammon says, other manufacturers have made similar extensions. He suggests people check test makers’ websites for expiration date extensions.

Manufacturers, doctors, and the FDA all say to not use tests past their most recently issued expiration date because the results will not be reliable.

Ammon says, “the worst case scenario would be somebody that has COVID-19 tests themselves with an expired kit, and receives a false negative, and then goes out and exposes other people to acute infection.”

If you open an at-home COVI19 test, experts say to use it right away. Most test kit instructions say to use a test within one hour (or a similar time frame) of opening it. “We just want to make sure that you’re using it real-time after you’ve opened it at the appropriate temperature, and then we really know that it’s being used the way it was tested in the lab to make sure it is valid.”

Doctors say home rapid tests have two great uses:

To quickly diagnose high-risk individuals to ensure they can get time-sensitive treatment if testing positive. For people who recently tested positive, an at-home rapid test is a good tool to use once symptoms are gone in hopes to receive a negative result solely for purposes of returning to work or school

Doctors say home rapid tests should NOT be used for this:

For asymptomatic people who were or think they were recently exposed to COVID. Doctors say rapid tests are not sensitive enough typically to detect COVID in asymptomatic people.

Instead, doctors say asymptomatic COVID-19 cases are most likely to be detected with a PCR test that is processed in a lab.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.