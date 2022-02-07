Colorado Springs police investigate several robberies across Colorado Springs Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating three different robberies that happened in the span of about an hour across Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to the area near South Circle Drive and Monterey Road around 11:10 p.m. Sunday for a business robbery. During the investigation, officers learned one man showed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then left with the stolen items and left the area. At the time this article was written there was no suspect description and no arrests had been made.

Less than an hour later, police responded to the area near East Filmore Street and North Hancock Avenue. As they arrived on scene, officers learned the suspect went into a business and demanded money. The suspect reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

Just before 12:15 a.m. Monday, police responded to a robbery at a business near North Academy and Dublin Road. Responding officers learned one suspect went into the business and demanded money. The suspect left the area before police could arrive.

Police are investigating all three robberies. It is unknown if these robberies are linked.

