Colorado College basketball nails buzzer-beater to top Texas Lutheran on senior day

Colorado College
Colorado College(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a senior moment on senior day!

Colorado College senior guard Scott Cunningham nailed a 3-pointer as time expired at Reid Arena, giving the Tigers a 75-74 victory Sunday over Texas Lutheran.

With 2.3 seconds to play, the Tigers executed their in-bounds play perfectly, moving the ball to within 25 feet and giving Cunningham time to shoot. His open look was good, giving Colorado College their 6th win of the season and led to fans rushing the court.

Cunningham led all scorers with 22 points, while adding four assists and four rebounds. The Tigers next game is at Centenary College on Feb. 11.

