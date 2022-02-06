Advertisement

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in south Springs crash

Police surrounding the exit ramp where a driver rolled their vehicle early on the morning of...
Police surrounding the exit ramp where a driver rolled their vehicle early on the morning of Feb. 6, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is battling life-threatening injuries after flipping her car onto an off-ramp early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the driver was on southbound I-25 at 1 a.m. when she hit a guardrail and rolled onto the Circle Drive exit ramp (138). She was thrown from the car and suffered severe injuries. No one else was in the vehicle.

It’s not clear if drugs, alcohol or speeding played any role in the crash, police told 11 News.

