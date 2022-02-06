Police: 2 shootings early Sunday in Colorado Springs connected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the same suspect was behind two shootings 2 miles apart overnight.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 5200 block of Galena Drive just before 2:45 Sunday morning. Detectives say the suspect fired at a vehicle following an attempted assault. No injuries were reported, and the suspect had fled prior to police getting on scene.

While police were still investigating that scene, a 911 call came in reporting a shooting more than 2 miles south at an apartment complex on Rebecca Lane. A woman had been shot several times in the chest. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect information and vehicle description in both incidents matched. Detectives have not identified the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

