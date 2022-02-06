Advertisement

Police: 2 shootings early Sunday in Colorado Springs connected

The complex where the second shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2022.
The complex where the second shooting happened on Feb. 6, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the same suspect was behind two shootings 2 miles apart overnight.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 5200 block of Galena Drive just before 2:45 Sunday morning. Detectives say the suspect fired at a vehicle following an attempted assault. No injuries were reported, and the suspect had fled prior to police getting on scene.

While police were still investigating that scene, a 911 call came in reporting a shooting more than 2 miles south at an apartment complex on Rebecca Lane. A woman had been shot several times in the chest. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect information and vehicle description in both incidents matched. Detectives have not identified the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Home hit with several rounds after witnesses hear gunshots Friday night
On the left: Lizet and Marie. On the right: Marie and George.
Woman and baby killed in Colorado Springs, GoFundMe set up for little girl
Colorado Springs Fire department is on scene of a working fire Saturday morning near North...
Family displaced after house fire Saturday, cause under investigation
Attorney General for the State of Colorado logo.
Colorado Attorney General seeks court order to stop the owner of a Colorado Springs company from practicing law
Photo of Joseph Beecher provided by the CBI.
Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Bloomberg’s daughters

Latest News

Police lights
4 teens injured in Pueblo crash
Chilly Sunday... mostly quiet week ahead
Cooler Sunday
Amber Marie sits on her aunt Lizbeth's lap.
Family of woman and child killed: “Reach out as much as you can.”
A program put on hold during the pandemic is now returning to the Humane Society of Pikes Peak...
Kids’ reading program returns to Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region