Kids’ reading program returns to Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region

A program put on hold during the pandemic is now returning to the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs.(KKTV Miranda Paige)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A program put on hold during the pandemic is now returning to the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs. It’s bringing kids and animals together to help each other out.

On Saturday, kids participated in the Story Tails Reading Program at the humane society. Seven-year-old Archer was excited to read Harry Potter to Charizard the bearded dragon.

“So they can’t be lonely and they can be happy while they are alone,” said the second grader.

Kids get to read to cats and other small animals like rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, and fish. The program started in February of 2020, but was short lived due to the pandemic. It relaunched a month ago.

“It’s been awesome. Having kids laughing and going through the shelter has been great,” said Schermerhorn.

Tom Schermerhorn is the youth education manager.

“They’re a really big part of helping socialize the animals,” he said.

It helps prepares animals to be comfortable when they head off to their forever home.

“They are lonely, they are scared and I hope that they will get adopted,” said seven-year-old Ashlynd.

In return, the animals help the kids practice their reading skills.

“Yeah, it’s a win-win,” said Schermerhorn.

The program happens the first Saturday of each month. It costs $15.

Spaces are already booked up through May. However, you can be put on the wait list. Staff says openings for the summer will open up soon.

For more info, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

