Family of woman and child killed: “Reach out as much as you can.”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local family is mourning the loss of a woman and her young son.

On Saturday, we heard from Lizbeth Salinas, the twin sister of Lizet Salinas-Mijangos, who is now coping with the losses while taking in her niece.

Police believe both Georgie, the baby boy, and his mother were shot and killed by his father. He is now in custody and facing two counts of first-degree murder. We’re learning from court documents that he told police he was responsible, saying he “wasn’t feeling good.”

Lizbeth told 11 News these past few days have been understandably really tough. Right now she is focusing on raising Lizet’s daughter, Amber Marie, who survived, as her own, and keeping her sister’s memory alive.

“Well, we are trying our best to hold up for her. We have had a lot of support from our family, the community, and our church. So we are getting all the support we need,” Lizbeth said.

Little Amber Marie sits in her aunt’s lap just days after the deaths of her mother and brother. Lizbeth says her sister always wanted to be a mother.

“She did try to be the best mother that she could. That was one of her biggest dreams.”

She says the two were different people, but loved each other the same.

“She was always serious but once you got to know her she was full of joy. She would make jokes and be the silliest person. We talked once in a while. But not as much as I wish we did.”

Lizbeth recalls seeing her sister at a play date with their kids, a happy memory before finding out on Tuesday Lizet’s partner, David Weingarten told investigators he had killed her and their son.

After what happened this week, the family is grieving after losing loved ones--something Lizbeth said happens far too frequently.

“You know the mildest things in your head might pop up but there might be something going wrong with somebody that you know of. Reach out as much as you can,” she said.

Lizbeth says her sister was a fighter since she was born,, surviving being incubated at birth, an open heart surgery, and two tough pregnancies. She said she plans to fight now for justice.

“For right now we just try to take it one day at a time.”

Lizet’s daughter is now in her sister’s care who has two children of her own.

There is a GoFundMe for Amber Marie, you can donate by clicking here.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call Tessa at 719-633-3819. Someone is always there to listen and give confidential support.

You can also call Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.

Mugshot Release: David Weingarten (29)



On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 6:55 P.M., the CSPD communication center received one call reporting a shooting had occurred at a single-family residence in the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive. pic.twitter.com/cnZctJZib8 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 4, 2022

