4 teens injured in Pueblo crash

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four teens were seriously hurt after crashing in Pueblo early Sunday morning.

According to police, the group was heading northbound on I-25 when their pickup veered off the road, smashed into a light pole, then hit the guardrail. Police found the pickup crashed at the 13th Street off-ramp.

Everyone inside was transported to area hospitals. Three of the teens were later airlifted to Colorado Springs and Denver hospitals for further treatment.

Police believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the crash.

