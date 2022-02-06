4 teens injured in Pueblo crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four teens were seriously hurt after crashing in Pueblo early Sunday morning.

According to police, the group was heading northbound on I-25 when their pickup veered off the road, smashed into a light pole, then hit the guardrail. Police found the pickup crashed at the 13th Street off-ramp.

Everyone inside was transported to area hospitals. Three of the teens were later airlifted to Colorado Springs and Denver hospitals for further treatment.

Police believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.