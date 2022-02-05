Advertisement

Suspect in Colorado Springs bank robbery arrested in Aurora Friday

Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody following a bank robbery that happened just after 4 p.m. on February 2. The bank is located near South Cascade Avenue and East Costilla street in downtown Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police got a call saying a bank was “robbed by a white man”. On Friday, officers with the Aurora police department got a tip about a potential suspect in this case.

CSPD robbery detectives, FBI agents and Aurora police officers continued the investigation and reportedly found “probable cause to make an arrest”. The suspect was taken into custody in Aurora; that persons name has not yet been released.

Officers say more information will be released once the investigation has concluded.

