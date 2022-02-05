Suspect arrested for robbery, felony menacing and drug possession

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several charges after a reported robbery just after 10 p.m. Friday outside the Mirage Sports Bar, located near West Coal Mine Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard in Littleton.

Deputies say two victims of the robbery reported they were walking to their car when a man with tattoos approached them, told them he had a gun and demanded the keys. One of the victims reportedly called 911 to report the robbery while it was happening, and during the “course of the conversation with dispatch, the suspect produced a handgun and fired a shot”.

The victims then gave the suspect the keys to the Lexus and the suspect left the area in their car. Deputies searched the area and found the stolen Lexus in the area near Coal Mine and Garrison. That’s when deputies conducted a high risk traffic stop and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Zakkery Madden, pictured above, and was reportedly positively identified by the victims.

Deputies searched the area after taking Madden into custody but the handgun was not located inside the vehicle. The suspect reportedly told deputies he tossed the unloaded gun from the vehicle; no weapon has been found.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also says they got a call just before 10 p.m. involving the same suspect. A homeowner living in the area near Coal Mine Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard in Littleton reported a “suspicious man with tattoos was peering into his car”. The caller then reportedly hit his key FOB and the man ran away. The caller says he went out to his car and continued to watch the suspicious man and two others and started filming them on his phone.

The suspect reportedly lifted his shirt a couple of times to show a handgun to the homeowner. This incident happened about a half hour before the robbery at the Mirage Sports Bar.

Madden was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for robbery, felony menacing, reckless endangerment and possession of drugs.

Anyone with additional information concerning the suspect or the investigation should contact the Jefferson County tip line at 303-271-5612. If the weapon is found by the public, it should remained untouched and immediately reported to the law enforcement.

