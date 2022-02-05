Snow storm’s impact on drought in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -As we gain a bit of distance from the recent snow storm, some are wondering if this has made any impact on the drought we’ve been experiencing in Colorado.

Pictured below is the most recent US Drought Monitor for the state. In El Paso County, it’s tan and orange and in Pueblo County, it’s orange. The tan means moderate drought and the orange is severe drought.

This is the US Drought monitor for Colorado posted Feb 3. (U.S. Drought monitor)

Climatologists say the state is still very dry. Colorado will need a lot more moisture to get out of this drought. However, this snowfall is a good start, but we need a lot more.

“We get our best snow in southern Colorado during March and April. And that actually has better moisture content in the snow as well. So we do have some hope as we approach the next couple of months,” said 11 News Meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.

When it comes to snow pack, we are at an annual average for this time of year.

Climatologists say the recent snowfall we’ve had here in the plains has really helped us in terms of wildfire risk in the front range area. However, it could become a different story moving into summer depending on how much snow we get the next few months.

The more snow we receive, and the longer it sticks around, the lower the risk for large wildfires in the summer.

“If it melts early, then we have a longer window for fires to occur and that’s problematic. So that’s definitely something that we are going to be watching in the coming months,” said Peter Goble, Climatologist at Colorado State University.

Experts say it will take multiple wet years to get out of this long-term drought.

