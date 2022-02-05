Shaun White confirms Beijing Olympic Games will be his last competition

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) - Snowboarder Shaun White says the Beijing Games will be his last competition.

The three-time gold medalist held a sometimes emotional news conference not far from the halfpipe where he’ll take his last competitive ride.

The 35-year-old says it’s a decision that’s been building since a rough-and-tumble training stop in Austria in November. This has been a tough season for him - including an ankle injury, a bout with COVID-19 and a late unscheduled trip to Switzerland to secure his Olympic spot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.