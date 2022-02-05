Shaun White confirms Beijing Olympic Games will be his last competition
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) - Snowboarder Shaun White says the Beijing Games will be his last competition.
The three-time gold medalist held a sometimes emotional news conference not far from the halfpipe where he’ll take his last competitive ride.
The 35-year-old says it’s a decision that’s been building since a rough-and-tumble training stop in Austria in November. This has been a tough season for him - including an ankle injury, a bout with COVID-19 and a late unscheduled trip to Switzerland to secure his Olympic spot.
