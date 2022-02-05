Advertisement

Shaun White confirms Beijing Olympic Games will be his last competition

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his...
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his run during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) - Snowboarder Shaun White says the Beijing Games will be his last competition.

The three-time gold medalist held a sometimes emotional news conference not far from the halfpipe where he’ll take his last competitive ride.

The 35-year-old says it’s a decision that’s been building since a rough-and-tumble training stop in Austria in November. This has been a tough season for him - including an ankle injury, a bout with COVID-19 and a late unscheduled trip to Switzerland to secure his Olympic spot.

