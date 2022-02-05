Advertisement

Roddy lifts Colorado St. past San Diego St. on clutch jumper

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Feb. 4, 2022
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - David Roddy scored 22 points and hit a jump shot with nine seconds remaining to lead Colorado State to a 58-57 win over San Diego State.

Roddy’s go-ahead jumper came after Lamont Butler hit a 3-pointer to give San Diego State a 57-56 lead with 14 seconds remaining.

Matt Bradley led the Aztecs with 27 points, tying his season high.

