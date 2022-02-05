Pueblo man accused of attempted murder released on multiple bonds

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Leonard Cordova has been released from jail on bond multiple times following an attempted murder charge.

That charge relates to a September 19th incident where Cordova allegedly shot his former girlfriend while ramming his vehicle into her car roughly eight times.

The incident is described in the arrest affidavit. Cordova’s former girlfriend received a video from him that day of him removing his ankle monitor. The video allegedly came with a message that read “I’m coming for you”.

Police say Cordova had been required to wear the ankle monitor after previous criminal incidents, and they say he was out on bail for an illegal weapons charge when the alleged attempted murder occurred.

The affidavit describes Cordova ramming into his former girlfriend’s car and firing multiple shots into the vehicle on the evening of September 19th. One bullet struck his former girlfriend and another struck a passenger in her car.

The victims were able to drive to a local hospital and survived their injuries.

Cordova was released from jail on a $100,000 bond following the incident. In January, he was charged will contacting the victim, drinking, and tampering with his ankle monitor. He posted three separate bonds totaling $230,000 following those charges.

He will face the attempted murder charges in court on February 23rd.

