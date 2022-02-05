Police: Home hit with several rounds after witnesses hear gunshots Friday night
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after several people heard shots fired in the area near North Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers got a call for a shooting in the area.
Colorado Springs police say “several rounds entered a residence in the 2200 block of E. LaSalle St.”. One round reportedly hit a person causing minor injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
