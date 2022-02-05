Advertisement

Police: Home hit with several rounds after witnesses hear gunshots Friday night

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after several people heard shots fired in the area near North Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers got a call for a shooting in the area.

Colorado Springs police say “several rounds entered a residence in the 2200 block of E. LaSalle St.”. One round reportedly hit a person causing minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the left: Lizet and Marie. On the right: Marie and George.
Woman and baby killed in Colorado Springs, GoFundMe set up for little girl
Attorney General for the State of Colorado logo.
Colorado Attorney General seeks court order to stop the owner of a Colorado Springs company from practicing law
Kelsie Schelling and Laura Saxton
Kelsie Schelling, and hundreds more people, still missing on Colorado Missing Persons Day Friday
Police lights.
Police: Home invasion leads to shots fired, officers investigating
Spc. Alex J. Ram
Fort Carson soldier reportedly killed in ‘non-combat related’ incident

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police investigate reported vehicle fire as arson
Police lights.
Suspect in Colorado Springs bank robbery arrested in Aurora Friday
On the left: Lizet and Marie. On the right: Marie and George.
Woman and baby killed in Colorado Springs, GoFundMe set up for little girl
Volunteer program supporting children experiencing abuse and neglect
Volunteer advocacy training program supports children experiencing abuse and neglect