Police: Home hit with several rounds after witnesses hear gunshots Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after several people heard shots fired in the area near North Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers got a call for a shooting in the area.

Colorado Springs police say “several rounds entered a residence in the 2200 block of E. LaSalle St.”. One round reportedly hit a person causing minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

