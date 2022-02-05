Family displaced after house Saturday, cause under investigation
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire department has a house fire under control near North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue.
The family living inside the home will be displaced but crews say no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
11 News has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.