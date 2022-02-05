Advertisement

Family displaced after house Saturday, cause under investigation

Colorado Springs Fire department is on scene of a working fire Saturday morning near North...
Colorado Springs Fire department is on scene of a working fire Saturday morning near North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire department has a house fire under control near North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue.

The family living inside the home will be displaced but crews say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

11 News has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the left: Lizet and Marie. On the right: Marie and George.
Woman and baby killed in Colorado Springs, GoFundMe set up for little girl
Attorney General for the State of Colorado logo.
Colorado Attorney General seeks court order to stop the owner of a Colorado Springs company from practicing law
Kelsie Schelling and Laura Saxton
Kelsie Schelling, and hundreds more people, still missing on Colorado Missing Persons Day Friday
Police lights.
Police: Home invasion leads to shots fired, officers investigating
Spc. Alex J. Ram
Fort Carson soldier reportedly killed in ‘non-combat related’ incident

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his...
Shaun White confirms Beijing Olympic Games will be his last competition
Colorado Springs Police investigate reported vehicle fire as arson
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police: Home hit with several rounds after witnesses hear gunshots Friday night
Police lights.
Suspect in Colorado Springs bank robbery arrested in Aurora Friday