Colorado Springs Police investigate reported vehicle fire as arson

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police officers were in the area near East Platte Avenue and Wooten Road early Saturday morning when they saw what they believed was a structure fire.

As they arrived in the area they found a vehicle that was parked behind the businesses that was fully engulfed in flames.

CSPD is investigating this incident as arson. No arrests have been made at the time this article was written.

