American skater Nathan Chen dazzles in his Olympic return

Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's singles short program team event...
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's singles short program team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) - Four years after a disappointing showing at the Pyeongchang Olympics, American Nathan Chen is riding high after a winning short program during the team competition in Beijing.

Now the question is whether he will be able to carry that momentum into the rest of his Olympic program. The Americans are in first place in the team event with only the women’s short program still to come before the field is whittled to five countries for the free skate.

The competition resumes Sunday at Capital Indoor Arena in Beijing.

2/4/2022 8:19:47 PM (GMT -7:00)

