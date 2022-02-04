Woman helps rescue two feral cats in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A day started as it usually did for Pueblo West Resident Joey Ogburn, but turned out to be one she would never forget. As Ogburn pulled up to get her coffee fix at the Starbucks near Highway 50 and Outlook Boulevard, she saw two feral cats living nearby.

“I got my Starbucks and when I came back out I scared the gray kitty. He went back into the drain so that’s how I knew they were living in the drain, and the little calico... ran under the trash bins were Starbucks dumps their trash”.

Ogburn, being a big animal lover knew she had to do something to help them. That’s when she called in the Starbucks employees for help. “I called the manager on my way back and I said is there anyway that you would let us potentially try to trap these two cats,” said Ogburn. “And she said what? There’s a cat out there? So that’s how we got the ball rolling and she said ‘absolutely we will help you in anyway we can, whatever you need, just let me know”.

They went out and bought traps to catch the cats without harming them. “We put these nasty sardines in there, ew!” says Ogburn.

Eventually the two cats were caught and Joey took them to a local vet to get checked out. The original plan was to spay and/or neuter them and then give them to one of her friends as barn cats. After spending a bit of time with the cats, Ogburn decided it would be best to put the Calico into a foster family until finding a fur-ever home.

The future of the gray cat is still up in the air. Ogburn says the cat is a little sick and needs to get better before they can decide what the future will look like.

“Finding these animals in these awful situations and giving them a life that they deserve, I think that’s my mission,” says Ogburn.

And this one little act of kindness in the Pueblo West area is already spreading among the community. “I’ve had several people reach out to me and ask how they can also rescue some of these cats that are in their neighborhoods that are cold and hungry,” says Ogburn. “I just find it very fascinating that people don’t know what to do and so helping those people that are reaching out to me has been really neat to join the community”.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.