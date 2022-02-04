WATCH: Deputy in Colorado rescues dog from a car on fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deputy in Colorado is being hailed a hero for taking immediate action to save a dog from a car that was on fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the rescue with the public on Thursday. According to the timestamp on the video, the rescue happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22. Deputy Michael Gregorek was responding to a call of a vehicle on fire. He had no idea what the scene was going to be like. Just a month prior, Deputy Gregorek said he responded to a call and a suspect had been throwing molotov cocktails at a vehicle, he thought this could be something similar.

When he arrived at the scene he saw a man throwing something at the SUV with heavy smoke pouring out. For a brief time, he thought he was dealing with a criminal act. Until he heard the man yelling for his dog.

“He starts screaming my dog’s in the car,” Deputy Gregorek explained. “It flips a switch, from, it’s obviously not a crime and now we have a life.”

Deputy Gregorek ran to the back of the vehicle, pulled out his retractable baton, and smashed out the back window. In the video, you can see the dog Hank as he appears confused and stressed with smoke pouring out the back. Hank’s owner tries to drag him out, but the smoke was too heavy and he had to step aside. Deputy Gregorek then stepped in and hoisted Hank out of the car and to safety!

