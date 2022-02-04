Advertisement

Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing

A humpback whale and dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu's North Shore.
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii photographer captured a “rare” and “magic” moment on Wednesday of a humpback whale and dolphin spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore.

Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction.

“On a scale of one to 10, it would be a 12,” VanderVelde said. “It’s a magic moment, I will never forget what just happened yesterday.”

VanderVelde said he caught the interaction around 9:15 a.m., about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove.

He said seeing whales is typical, but when he saw two of the marine mammals playing together, his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

“I’m a Hawaii photographer, and that’s what I do is I ride waves, I shoot waves, everything around the ocean is waves, so when this happened, it probably was the biggest moment of my life,” he said.

A humpback whale and a dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

