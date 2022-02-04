Advertisement

Victim taken to the hospital after reported drive by shooting Thursday

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for the person, or persons involved in a reported drive by shooting Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. near North Nevada Avenue and Mount View Lane.

Officers responded to the area and found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his leg; he was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The victim reportedly told officers “he believed he was shot by individuals in a light-colored sedan which then fled the area”.

No suspects have been identified at the time this article was written.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Adult and juvenile killed in Colorado Springs, suspect in custody
Joel Victor Ponedel
Colorado police sergeant suspected of stalking, wiretapping, assault and other charges
2/2/22.
Missing Colorado woman found safe; suspect in custody
Jean Seeley
Statewide alert deactivated, woman located
traffic stops
Despite cold and snow, 6 robberies reported across Colorado Springs Wednesday

Latest News

Police lights.
Police: Home invasion leads to shots fired, officers investigating
Kelsie Schelling and Laura Saxton
Kelsie Schelling, and hundreds more people, still missing on Colorado Missing Persons Day Friday
Improvements by the weekend
Another Cold AM, Decent Afternoon
A father/son-in-law both shot a hole-in-one at the same hole in Colorado.
Colorado father-in-law and son-in-law both sink a hole-in-one on the same hole on the same day