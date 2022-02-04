Victim taken to the hospital after reported drive by shooting Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for the person, or persons involved in a reported drive by shooting Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. near North Nevada Avenue and Mount View Lane.

Officers responded to the area and found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his leg; he was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The victim reportedly told officers “he believed he was shot by individuals in a light-colored sedan which then fled the area”.

No suspects have been identified at the time this article was written.

