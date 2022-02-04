Advertisement

Thousands without power during Mountain View Electric outage Friday Morning

Mountain View Electric is currently working to restore power to thousands of people Eastern El Paso County Friday morning.
Mountain View Electric is currently working to restore power to thousands of people Eastern El Paso County Friday morning.(Mountain View Electric)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Mountain View Electric is currently working to restore power to thousands of people Eastern El Paso County Friday morning.

Mountain View Electric says they are currently working to restore power, but have no estimated time it will be restored.

We are experiencing an outage impacting multiple areas. Crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as...

Posted by Mountain View Electric Association on Friday, February 4, 2022

Several viewers have called us asking for the reason, but Mountain View Electric did not have any information on the cause.

Click here to view the current outage map.

