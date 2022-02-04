Advertisement

Suspect on the run following robbery Thursday night

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a robbery near North Union Boulevard and East Platte Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The reporting party reportedly told officers “the suspect had taken items of value after threatening the clerk with having a gun”. Officers were unable to locate the suspect as they arrived at the scene.

No suspect description was available at the time this article was written.

No one was injured during the course of the robbery. Police are investigating this robbery.

