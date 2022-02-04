Public asked to send Valentine’s Day cards to a dog in Colorado that hasn’t been adopted for more than 200 days

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of Fremont County is asking the public to send a little love to a pup named Cashew.

The Customer Service Manager for the Humane Society in Canon City is asking anyone to send a Valentine’s card to show Cashew he is loved! According to Laura Boucher, the 6-year-old Mastiff/Bully mix has been in the shelter longer than any other animal at this time, more than 200 days. Cashew recently had surgery and is currently staying at a foster home. Boucher says they are hoping a rescue can help him out if they can!

If you’re interested in sending a card, send them via mail to:

HSFC, CASHEW

110 Rhodes Ave

Canon City, CO 81212

