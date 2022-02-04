Advertisement

Police: Home invasion leads to shots fired, officers investigating

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a reported home invasion involving three suspects that led to shots fired at the scene. Officers responded to the area near South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

As officers got to the scene they reportedly found a “blood trail leaving the scene which abruptly ended a block away”.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Adult and juvenile killed in Colorado Springs, suspect in custody
Joel Victor Ponedel
Colorado police sergeant suspected of stalking, wiretapping, assault and other charges
2/2/22.
Missing Colorado woman found safe; suspect in custody
Jean Seeley
Statewide alert deactivated, woman located
traffic stops
Despite cold and snow, 6 robberies reported across Colorado Springs Wednesday

Latest News

2.4.22
Another Cold AM, Decent Afternoon
File photo.
Suspect on the run following robbery Thursday night
Kelsie Schelling, and hundreds more people, still missing on Colorado Missing Persons Day Friday
11 News this Morning 6:30 AM (Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
2.4.22
Warmer days ahead