Police: Home invasion leads to shots fired, officers investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a reported home invasion involving three suspects that led to shots fired at the scene. Officers responded to the area near South Murray Boulevard and Airport Road just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

As officers got to the scene they reportedly found a “blood trail leaving the scene which abruptly ended a block away”.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

