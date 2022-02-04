Advertisement

One person sent to the hospital after reportedly being hit by a car Friday morning

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a reported crash involving a vehicle and a person.

Colorado Springs police responded to the area near Pikes Peak Avenue and South Murray Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Officers tell 11 News one person went to the hospital but their current condition is unknown.

The scene was clear around 8 a.m.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

