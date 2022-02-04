Advertisement

More face masks available at Pikes Peak Libraries starting Monday

The Pikes Peak Library District has received 28,000 KN95s and 11,400 surgical masks for...
The Pikes Peak Library District has received 28,000 KN95s and 11,400 surgical masks for distribution. The masks are free for pickup with no identification required. Each person will be limited to five masks per month.(Brian Sherrod, KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting Monday, February 7, Pikes Peak Library District will be giving out thousands more masks to the public.

PPLD says this will include nearly 42,000 N95 masks (not KN95) and 12,000 surgical-grade masks. The free masks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at all library locations acorss El Paso County.

There is a limit of five masks, per person each month while supplies last. Individuals must be present to pick up masks but do not need to show any identification or have a library card.

Click here for service hours for each location.

PPLD will post updates here when locations no longer have available stock; however, there may be delays in such updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police investigation 2/1/22.
Adult and juvenile killed in Colorado Springs, suspect in custody
Joel Victor Ponedel
Colorado police sergeant suspected of stalking, wiretapping, assault and other charges
2/2/22.
Missing Colorado woman found safe; suspect in custody
Jean Seeley
Statewide alert deactivated, woman located
traffic stops
Despite cold and snow, 6 robberies reported across Colorado Springs Wednesday

Latest News

Mountain View Electric is currently working to restore power to thousands of people Eastern El...
Thousands without power during Mountain View Electric outage Friday Morning
Police lights.
One person sent to the hospital after reportedly being hit by a car Friday morning
2.4.22
Another Cold AM, Decent Afternoon
File photo.
Suspect on the run following robbery Thursday night