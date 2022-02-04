More face masks available at Pikes Peak Libraries starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting Monday, February 7, Pikes Peak Library District will be giving out thousands more masks to the public.

PPLD says this will include nearly 42,000 N95 masks (not KN95) and 12,000 surgical-grade masks. The free masks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at all library locations acorss El Paso County.

There is a limit of five masks, per person each month while supplies last. Individuals must be present to pick up masks but do not need to show any identification or have a library card.

Click here for service hours for each location.

PPLD will post updates here when locations no longer have available stock; however, there may be delays in such updates.

