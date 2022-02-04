Mask mandates roll back as cases, hospitalizations from Covid decline in Colorado

Denver, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver County’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire tonight as Covid cases and hospitalizations continue the decline they started in mid-January.

Pueblo recently ended its mask mandate inside city buildings, and masks will be optional for District 70 students and teachers when they return to school on Monday.

Today, CDPHE held a press conference to discuss the latest trends they are seeing as Colorado continues its fight against Covid-19.

In Colorado, the seven day moving case average sits just below 5,000 and the average positivity rate is 15.92%. While this is a significant decrease from early January levels, it is still very high and comparable too levels seen in December of 2020.

There are currently 1,162 covid patients in Colorado hospitals. This again is an improvement, but is comparable to hospitalizations seen in December 2020.

Omicron remains the dominant strain of Covid in Colorado. The Omicron BA2 sub-variant is now out-competing Omicron BA1. It remains to be seen if the increasing prevalence of this sub-variant will lead to an increase in overall cases.

The state has given away 3,729,600 KN95 masks at 431 locations so far as part of its new mask distribution program. It has also distributed 2.07 million at home test kits.

According to modeling from the Colorado School of Public Health, by mid-February 80% of Coloradans will be immune to the Omicron Variant of Covid-19. Either because of a vaccination or a recent previous infection. However, CDPHE described overall immunity as a “moving target” that is fluid.

CDPHE said that local leaders are “making the right choice for their jurisdiction at the right time” but they still recommend that Coloradans continue wearing a mask inside regardless of mandates.

