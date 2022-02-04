Kelsie Schelling, and hundreds more people, still missing on Colorado Missing Persons Day Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known southern Colorado murder victim is still missing on the 7th annual Colorado Missing Persons Day, along with hundreds more.

11 News checked in with the family of Kelsie Schelling, who went missing on February 4th, 2013, in Pueblo and still has not been found. Her convicted murderer was found guilty last March.

“I’m just struggling. I am so grateful for the verdict, so much hard work went into it. But, my goal has always been to be able to bring Kelsie home. When that didn’t happen, when that information didn’t come forth during the trial, that was just really hard,” said Laura Saxton, Kelsie’s mom.

Saxton created Colorado Missing Persons Day in 2016, to honor the hundreds of lives that still have not been found for six months or more. This year will be the first year Kelsie’s family has justice during Colorado Missing Persons Day, although they still have not found Kelsie.

“Now, we do have the justice piece and I know there are going to be a lot of families there that don’t have that. They don’t have their family member back and they don’t have the justice piece either,” said Saxton.

Kelsie was 21 when she found out on Feb. 4, 2013, she was eight weeks pregnant. That was also the day she went missing when she was on her way from Denver to Pueblo to discuss the pregnancy with convicted killer Donthe Lucas.

Lucas wasn’t charged with murder until December of 2017 when he was in jail on robbery charges not tied to Schelling. The trial was pushed back multiple times for a number of reasons before it started with jury selection on Jan. 25, 2021. The trial completed March 8th, 2021.

Saxton told 11 News there has not been an update to the case or search for Kelsie since the trial ended.

“I don’t even know what it’s going to be like to say that I haven’t seen her for a decade, or I haven’t hugged her for a decade. I don’t know how I’ve made it this far,” said Saxton.

Order of events at the State Capitol Building on February 4, 2022:

8:00 a.m. - Family members of the missing invited to begin gathering in Senate Committee Room 352.

Note: Masks are required for attendance at the events taking place inside the Capitol.

9:00 a.m.— Colorado Missing Persons Day Resolution read during the Senate session.

10:00 a.m.— Prayer vigil and reading of the names of the missing on the West Steps of the Capitol building. (This event will immediately follow the reading of the Resolution).

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.