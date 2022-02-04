Humane Society gives tips for keeping pets warm in cold weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado has been seeing extremely cold temperatures over the last few days due to this winter storm that rolled through the area Wednesday.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region wants to remind residents, If its too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets. “With the cold weather it could be a good rule of thumb that if it’s too cold outside for you, it’s too cold outside for your dog. Obviously there’s some special cases where some of those dog like the cold weather but for the most part that’s a good rule of thumb to go by,” says Cody Costra, from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region.

It always depends on the type of pet you have, but pets will b e able to stay outside to go to the bathroom or run around and come back inside. But whatever pet you may have they will more than likely let you know when they are cold and its time to head inside. Costra says those signs can include shivering and hunkering down to try and save body heat.

If your animals spend a majority of their time outdoors, it’s always important to make sure they have shelter and water, but especially in the cold weather. “If your dog is going to be outside, please provide them a warm waterproof shelter that’s raised off the ground so they can create some of their own heat in there and make sure to change out their water because obviously it’s freezes pretty quickly,” says Costra.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.