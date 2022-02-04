Fountain Police need help identifying robbery suspect

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fountain Police department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery reportedly happened on December 20, 2021 in the 7000 block of South Highway 85. Police say merchandise and an undisclosed amount cash was stolen from the business.

The suspect, pictured above, is described “as a black male, 5′4″ to 5′6″, with a thin build”.

If you have any information or recognize this individual, please contact Detective Michael Bixby at (719) 314-9932 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

