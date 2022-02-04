Fort Carson soldier reportedly killed in ‘non-combat related’ incident

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Carson announced the death of a soldier who was reportedly killed while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The soldier was identified as 20-year-old Spc. Alex J. Ram ,of Rancho Cucamonga, California and was assigned to the 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. A photo of Ram can be found at the top of this article.

Fort Carson says he died “as a result of a non-combat related incident in Syria” on February 1.

“The passing of Spc. Alex Ram is an unfortunate loss for the entire Raider team,” said Col. Andrew Steadman, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “We want to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning. Every Soldier fills an important role in the Raider Brigade, and losing Alex is particularly tough. He brought honor to the uniform and was not only an outstanding Soldier, but a loyal friend. Alex will be deeply missed.”

This incident is under investigation.

